Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

