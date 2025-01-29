Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE CDP opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

