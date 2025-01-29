Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Sonoco Products by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

