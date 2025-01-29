Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.40 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,341,258,000 after buying an additional 9,055,354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after purchasing an additional 618,786 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,113,000 after purchasing an additional 165,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.7 %

CRH opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

