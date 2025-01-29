Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in FormFactor by 876.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 290,254 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after buying an additional 134,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 113,296 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,371,893.29. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.08.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

