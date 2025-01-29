Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.22 and a 1-year high of $245.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.42.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

