Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $165.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

