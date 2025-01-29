Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,462 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.