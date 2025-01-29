Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,554 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.