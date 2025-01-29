Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 9,052 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 410.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 205.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,815 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,561,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,844,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 51.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,985,000 after buying an additional 206,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at $67,642,580.25. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,679 shares of company stock worth $92,155,421. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

