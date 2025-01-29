Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 109 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ACWI stock opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.