Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,676 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,778. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

