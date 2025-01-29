Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 126 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth $508,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $595,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $217.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average of $189.72. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $119.15 and a one year high of $222.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.