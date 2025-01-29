Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,384 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1,051.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,349,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.1 %

BAP opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.41. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

