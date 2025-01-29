Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,352 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.1% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

