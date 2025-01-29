Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 333 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.