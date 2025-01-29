Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 37,858 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,858 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

