Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 45 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

ROK opened at $282.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. This trade represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total value of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,549 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

