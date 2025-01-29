Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,890 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 174.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FirstCash by 32.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

