Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,247 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Quarry LP lifted its position in Middleby by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Middleby by 306.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Middleby by 93.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Middleby by 820.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $177.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average is $138.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $942.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

