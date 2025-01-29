Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 894,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

