Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 599 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,063 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 203.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,690.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,070,000 after buying an additional 316,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NRG opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

