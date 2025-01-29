Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 603 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $69.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

