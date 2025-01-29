Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,795 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

