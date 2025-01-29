Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 82 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Shares of ULTA opened at $413.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.57. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

