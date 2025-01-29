Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 899 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $115,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lennar by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,774,000 after purchasing an additional 356,731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 23,048.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 149,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 68.6% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 288,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,118,000 after buying an additional 117,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lennar from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.