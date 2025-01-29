Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
