Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after buying an additional 790,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,813,000 after buying an additional 584,832 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

