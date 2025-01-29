Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Entegris by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.