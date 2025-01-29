First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

