First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 104.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

