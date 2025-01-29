First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Holdings Raised by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 522.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $41,171.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.