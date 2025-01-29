Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE:VST opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.