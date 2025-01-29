Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 559.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 6,668.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

