Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

MFC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

