Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 413 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $415.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.84 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.95 and a 200-day moving average of $401.86.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $9,696,090 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

