Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QAI. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.