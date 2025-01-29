Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

