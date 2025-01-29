Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,324.32 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,672.31 and a 52-week high of $3,437.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,242.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,156.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $32.55 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

