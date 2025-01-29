Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

