Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,685,000 after buying an additional 566,772 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 127,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.