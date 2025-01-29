Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $262.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average is $287.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $257.26 and a 1 year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

