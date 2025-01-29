Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

