Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 705 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

CIBR opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.