Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,842 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

DexCom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

