Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,634,000 after purchasing an additional 112,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,045,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 860,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.35 and a 12 month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 321.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

