Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

