Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,080,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,649,000 after buying an additional 1,522,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after buying an additional 524,175 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after acquiring an additional 186,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,758 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

