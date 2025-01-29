Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

