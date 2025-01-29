Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,857,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $776,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $270.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

